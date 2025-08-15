Left Menu

Modi Challenges Youth: Fuel India's Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged India's youth to innovate and make the country self-reliant in sectors like defense, medicine, and technology. During his Independence Day speech, Modi encouraged indigenous innovations in fighter jets, vaccines, and fertilisers, emphasizing the need for a self-sufficient India by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a call to action for India's youth to spearhead innovation and drive the nation towards self-reliance. Delivering his longest Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the critical role of young talents in achieving a self-sufficient India.

Modi challenged innovators to devise indigenous solutions in various sectors including jet engines for fighter planes, vaccines, and fertilisers, citing recent delays by international partners as a context. He celebrated the potential of over 300 startups in the space sector, highlighting the crucial contributions of young entrepreneurs.

The prime minister's speech included several initiatives such as a national deep-water exploration mission and next-generation reforms. His vision aims to empower India to achieve self-reliance by 2047, marking a century of independence, through harnessing youth energy for indigenous development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

