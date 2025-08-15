Far-Right Israeli Minister Challenges Palestinian Leader in Prison
Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, telling him 'you will not win'. The visit was made public after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to advance a settlement plan that could hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state.
In a recent development, Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid a visit to jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, declaring that his cause will not succeed. The visit, documented in a video released by Ben-Gvir, highlights the ongoing tense relationship between Israeli and Palestinian authorities.
The visit was revealed publicly shortly after another right-wing cabinet member, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, announced plans to advance a settlement that would obstruct the pathway to a Palestinian state. Smotrich's office emphasized that this move would effectively undermine the idea of Palestinian sovereignty.
This development comes amid diminishing hopes for a two-state solution, largely due to the growing influence of Israel's far-right government and continuing settlement expansions in contested territories. Many Palestinians view Barghouti as a unifying figure, reminiscent of Nelson Mandela, capable of revitalizing their political direction.
