Opposition Criticizes Modi's RSS Praise During Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has drawn criticism from opposition parties. The Congress criticized the move as a breach of secular values, while BJP members defended it as a fitting tribute to the RSS's 100-year history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from the historic Red Fort has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties accusing him of eroding secular values. The endorsement during his Independence Day address has prompted a wave of backlash from critics across the political spectrum.

The Congress party, among the first to voice its discontent, labeled Modi's remarks as a troubling breach of constitutional principles. With the RSS marking its centennial, the reference was perceived as a strategic move to align with the ideological organization during a crucial phase as Modi approaches his 75th birthday.

In contrast, the BJP has defended the Prime Minister's tribute as recognizing the influence of the RSS in shaping national discourse. A decade-old connection between the BJP and the RSS aligns with this acknowledgment, positioning the organization as a longstanding player in India's political landscape.

