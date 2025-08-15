Opposition Criticizes Modi's RSS Praise During Independence Day Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has drawn criticism from opposition parties. The Congress criticized the move as a breach of secular values, while BJP members defended it as a fitting tribute to the RSS's 100-year history.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from the historic Red Fort has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties accusing him of eroding secular values. The endorsement during his Independence Day address has prompted a wave of backlash from critics across the political spectrum.
The Congress party, among the first to voice its discontent, labeled Modi's remarks as a troubling breach of constitutional principles. With the RSS marking its centennial, the reference was perceived as a strategic move to align with the ideological organization during a crucial phase as Modi approaches his 75th birthday.
In contrast, the BJP has defended the Prime Minister's tribute as recognizing the influence of the RSS in shaping national discourse. A decade-old connection between the BJP and the RSS aligns with this acknowledgment, positioning the organization as a longstanding player in India's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- RSS
- Independence Day
- Congress
- BJP
- secular
- Red Fort
- criticism
- Narendra Modi
- politics
ALSO READ
Khushbu Sundar Appointed as BJP Vice President in Tamil Nadu Revamp
Assam BJP Vows to Thwart 'Miya-land' Agenda Amid Rising Demographic Concerns
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.
2008 Malegaon blast: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says acquittal by court not just a win for her but for every 'Bhagwa' (saffron).
BJP vs Congress: The Chess Game of Protests and Allegations