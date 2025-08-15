Opposition Criticizes Modi's RSS Praise During Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from the historic Red Fort has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties accusing him of eroding secular values. The endorsement during his Independence Day address has prompted a wave of backlash from critics across the political spectrum.

The Congress party, among the first to voice its discontent, labeled Modi's remarks as a troubling breach of constitutional principles. With the RSS marking its centennial, the reference was perceived as a strategic move to align with the ideological organization during a crucial phase as Modi approaches his 75th birthday.

In contrast, the BJP has defended the Prime Minister's tribute as recognizing the influence of the RSS in shaping national discourse. A decade-old connection between the BJP and the RSS aligns with this acknowledgment, positioning the organization as a longstanding player in India's political landscape.

