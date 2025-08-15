Left Menu

Modi's Vision for a Self-Reliant, Secure India: Independence Day Address Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address emphasized self-reliance and security for India. He discussed themes such as defence, energy, technology, and agriculture, while advocating for youth involvement, reform, and women's contributions. Modi highlighted achievements in clean energy and defence, envisioning a developed and resilient India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:22 IST
speech
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 103-minute Independence Day speech conveyed a vision of a self-reliant and secure India, highlighting defence, energy, technology, and agriculture.

His address from the Red Fort was infused with themes of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and 'suraksha' (security). Modi urged the nation to embrace reforms and innovations, particularly in the sectors of clean energy and defence.

Modi's speech reinforced unity among the populace, invoking youth, farmers, and soldiers as pivotal to India's future. He also acknowledged the contributions of women in nation-building and asserted India's resolve against external threats.

