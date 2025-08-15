K N Rajanna's Resilient Political Comeback Bid
K N Rajanna, recently sacked from Karnataka's Siddaramaiah-led cabinet, expressed confidence in reclaiming his ministerial position within the current government's tenure. The Madhugiri MLA plans to visit New Delhi to understand the reasons for his removal, which followed controversial comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations.
In a notable political turn, K N Rajanna, who was dismissed from the Siddaramaiah cabinet, remains confident of regaining his ministerial role before the current government's tenure ends.
The Madhugiri MLA's removal came after he voiced concerns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rajanna plans to travel to New Delhi post-Assembly session to consult high command leaders about his dismissal, while expressing faith in the eventual restoration of his status.
