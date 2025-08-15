Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Diplomacy Over War

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stressed the importance of diplomacy, saying that countries with more global friends make greater progress. He highlighted this while speaking at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow during Independence Day celebrations.

Yadav warned against relying on war for national strength, urging instead a focus on boosting the economy and providing better support to farmers. He noted that recent global challenges reveal a lack of solidarity, which India must counter by enhancing international relations.

He also championed socialist values, inspired by leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, as a path to ending disparity and achieving national prosperity. Strengthening farmers, he asserted, would fortify the economy and brighten the future of Indian youth.

