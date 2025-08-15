Left Menu

Thackeray Brothers Unite for Civic Elections: A New Chapter for Marathi Unity

Sanjay Raut announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will contest upcoming civic elections as a united front. The alliance aims to consolidate Marathi-speaker support. While BJP expressed skepticism regarding the strength of this alliance, they maintain significant backing from Marathi voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:06 IST
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, confirmed on Friday that his party will join forces with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere.

The Thackeray siblings, Uddhav and Raj, will collaborate to win seats in areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivali. Raut emphasized that their unity represents the Marathi-speaking community's strength, which he claims is unbreakable.

However, the BJP remains skeptical. Legislator Pravin Darekar questions whether genuine discussions have occurred between the Thackeray cousins, suggesting Raut's statement could be speculative. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader, Girish Mahajan, criticized the Sena's recent outreach as opportunistic ahead of elections.

