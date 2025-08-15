Thackeray Brothers Unite for Civic Elections: A New Chapter for Marathi Unity
Sanjay Raut announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will contest upcoming civic elections as a united front. The alliance aims to consolidate Marathi-speaker support. While BJP expressed skepticism regarding the strength of this alliance, they maintain significant backing from Marathi voters.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, confirmed on Friday that his party will join forces with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere.
The Thackeray siblings, Uddhav and Raj, will collaborate to win seats in areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivali. Raut emphasized that their unity represents the Marathi-speaking community's strength, which he claims is unbreakable.
However, the BJP remains skeptical. Legislator Pravin Darekar questions whether genuine discussions have occurred between the Thackeray cousins, suggesting Raut's statement could be speculative. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader, Girish Mahajan, criticized the Sena's recent outreach as opportunistic ahead of elections.
ALSO READ
Khushbu Sundar Appointed as BJP Vice President in Tamil Nadu Revamp
Assam BJP Vows to Thwart 'Miya-land' Agenda Amid Rising Demographic Concerns
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.
2008 Malegaon blast: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says acquittal by court not just a win for her but for every 'Bhagwa' (saffron).
BJP vs Congress: The Chess Game of Protests and Allegations