Thackeray Brothers Unite for Civic Elections: A New Chapter for Marathi Unity

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, confirmed on Friday that his party will join forces with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere.

The Thackeray siblings, Uddhav and Raj, will collaborate to win seats in areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivali. Raut emphasized that their unity represents the Marathi-speaking community's strength, which he claims is unbreakable.

However, the BJP remains skeptical. Legislator Pravin Darekar questions whether genuine discussions have occurred between the Thackeray cousins, suggesting Raut's statement could be speculative. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader, Girish Mahajan, criticized the Sena's recent outreach as opportunistic ahead of elections.