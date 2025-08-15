Russia's Eastern Assault: A Display of Power Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In a stark declaration ahead of the diplomatic summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reported persistent assaults by Russia. These aggressive actions, however, have not succeeded in their intended show of might in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy conveyed this somber reality on the Telegram messaging platform, stating, "On the day of the negotiations, they also kill people. And that says a lot." His remarks underscore the gravity of the ongoing conflict as diplomatic dialogues unfold.

He further reminded the international community, "The war continues. It continues precisely because there is no order, nor any indication that Moscow is preparing to end this war," emphasizing the urgency for a resolution as tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)