Resonating Triumph at Red Fort: Operation Sindoor's Impact

Red Fort resonated with the triumph of Operation Sindoor on Independence Day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the offensive led by the Indian military while artworks depicting the operation attracted large crowds.

During his address, Modi highlighted the decisive strikes against terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which followed the devastating Pahalgam attack. Labeling the operation a testament to India's strategic autonomy in defense, he honored the armed forces' unprecedented achievement.

The ceremony featured special artworks and flower showers from Mi-17 helicopters, emphasizing national pride. The event, attended by dignitaries and officials, including Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, celebrated the military's accomplishments and India's united spirit.

