Resonating Triumph at Red Fort: Operation Sindoor's Impact
Operation Sindoor, celebrated during India's Independence Day, symbolizes India's strategic autonomy. Prime Minister Modi lauded the Indian military's strikes against terrorism as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Artworks and ceremonies at Red Fort reflected national pride and unity.
- Country:
- India
Red Fort resonated with the triumph of Operation Sindoor on Independence Day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the offensive led by the Indian military while artworks depicting the operation attracted large crowds.
During his address, Modi highlighted the decisive strikes against terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which followed the devastating Pahalgam attack. Labeling the operation a testament to India's strategic autonomy in defense, he honored the armed forces' unprecedented achievement.
The ceremony featured special artworks and flower showers from Mi-17 helicopters, emphasizing national pride. The event, attended by dignitaries and officials, including Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, celebrated the military's accomplishments and India's united spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Review Urges Deeper Strategy in IFC’s Generic Drug Sector Investments
Myanmar's Junta Plans Election Under Military Oversight
Arm Holdings Faces Investor Concerns Over New Chip Strategy
Vindicated: Malegaon Blast Verdict Sparks BJP Uproar Over 'Hindu Terrorism' Narrative
Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani Retires After 39 Glorious Years of Military Service