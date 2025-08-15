Governor's Independence Day Reception Unites Telangana Eminent Leaders

An array of notable leaders gathered at an 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, hosted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The event took place in celebration of Independence Day and drew key figures like Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

The evening saw the presence of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, along with BJP MPs K Laxman and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The gathering underscored the unity among political luminaries.

Adding to the festivity, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally extended birthday wishes to Governor Varma, as outlined in an official statement, marking the occasion with a dual celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)