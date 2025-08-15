India's Diplomatic Challenges: Navigating US Tariff Disputes and Global Isolation

In a stark critique of India's global standing, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday raised concerns over the nation's increasing isolation on the world stage, which he attributes to the current government's foreign policies. Rao pointed out that US President Donald Trump has been notably praising Pakistan, highlighting India's diminishing alliances.

This development comes as Trump signs an Executive Order imposing a significant 25% tariff on imports from India, citing national security risks linked to India's Russian oil imports. The decision has been labeled as 'unfair' by India's Ministry of External Affairs, which vows to protect the country's interests against what it perceives as unjust trade barriers.

Amidst this turbulent backdrop, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stresses the importance of India reevaluating its diplomatic relations and safeguarding its national interests. With India-America ties facing uncertainty, Tharoor advocates for strategic dialogues to resolve these issues within weeks, emphasizing the need for India to secure its position on the global front.