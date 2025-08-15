Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Hindol Majumdar

On Friday, a city court ordered that former Jadavpur University student Hindol Majumdar be held in police custody until August 18. This follows his arrest concerning the alleged heckling of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on campus months earlier, a move criticized as political retribution.

The incident arose in March when Basu encountered protests from Left-wing groups demanding student union elections during a university meeting. Basu claims he was physically heckled and his car was damaged. Majumdar, now a research scholar in Spain, was not present at the time, prompting allegations from the teachers' association, JUTA, of a state clampdown on dissent.

Majumdar's arrest has elicited condemnation from various quarters. Opposition BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for stifling dissent, echoing JUTA's frustrations. Meanwhile, TMC maintains the arrest stemmed from legitimate investigations, accusing Majumdar of inciting attacks on Basu via social media.

