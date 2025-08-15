Left Menu

Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Hindol Majumdar

Ex-Jadavpur University student Hindol Majumdar was remanded to police custody following his arrest in Delhi. The arrest, seen by many as an act of political revenge, centers on an alleged confrontation with Education Minister Bratya Basu. Majumdar's detention has sparked debates on state governance and political dissent in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:43 IST
Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Hindol Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a city court ordered that former Jadavpur University student Hindol Majumdar be held in police custody until August 18. This follows his arrest concerning the alleged heckling of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on campus months earlier, a move criticized as political retribution.

The incident arose in March when Basu encountered protests from Left-wing groups demanding student union elections during a university meeting. Basu claims he was physically heckled and his car was damaged. Majumdar, now a research scholar in Spain, was not present at the time, prompting allegations from the teachers' association, JUTA, of a state clampdown on dissent.

Majumdar's arrest has elicited condemnation from various quarters. Opposition BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for stifling dissent, echoing JUTA's frustrations. Meanwhile, TMC maintains the arrest stemmed from legitimate investigations, accusing Majumdar of inciting attacks on Basu via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025