Passing of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren: A Tribute

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren sadly passed away on Friday at 62, as confirmed by JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.

Soren had been receiving treatment at a Delhi hospital since August 2 after a fall at his Jamshedpur home. His condition had been critical, necessitating life support.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists was attending to him; however, despite their efforts, Soren's health did not improve, leading to his untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)