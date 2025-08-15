Passing of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren: A Tribute
Jharkhand's Education Minister Ramdas Soren has passed away at the age of 62. He succumbed to his ailments at a private hospital in Delhi, having been admitted in early August following an accident at his residence. The JMM leader was under intensive care until his demise.
Updated: 15-08-2025 23:19 IST
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren sadly passed away on Friday at 62, as confirmed by JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.
Soren had been receiving treatment at a Delhi hospital since August 2 after a fall at his Jamshedpur home. His condition had been critical, necessitating life support.
A multidisciplinary team of specialists was attending to him; however, despite their efforts, Soren's health did not improve, leading to his untimely demise.
