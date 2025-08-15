Zelenskyy's Independence Day Appeal to India
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that India could help end the ongoing conflict with Russia, coinciding with Indian Independence Day celebrations. This statement preceded a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy highlighted future Ukraine-India cooperation potentials amidst rising US tariffs on Indian imports.
- Country:
- Ukraine
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached out to India, expressing hopes that New Delhi could play a role in resolving the conflict with Russia.
This statement came as India celebrated its Independence Day, just hours before a significant summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Zelenskyy emphasized the shared values of freedom and dignity between Ukraine and India, while also highlighting potential avenues for cooperation in sectors like science, technology, and culture. Meanwhile, the US announced increased tariffs on Indian imports amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskyy
- India
- Russia
- Independence Day
- summit
- US tariffs
- New Delhi
- Putin
- Ukraine cooperation
- Trump