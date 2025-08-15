Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Call for India to Pledge Peace Efforts Amidst Tariff Tensions

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has urged India to help end the war with Russia. His comments preceded a US-Russia summit in Alaska. As India celebrates its Independence Day, tensions rise due to recent US tariffs imposed on Indian imports, related to India's continued Russian oil purchases.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope that India will support peace efforts to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia. His statement aligned with India's Independence Day celebrations, conveying warm wishes to India's leaders, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zelenskyy's remarks came just hours before a crucial summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at bringing the four-year war to an end. A message of solidarity was emphasized, highlighting shared values of freedom and peace between Ukraine and India.

The backdrop to these diplomatic gestures is the escalating tension between the US and India over tariffs. President Trump announced increased tariffs on Indian imports due to India's purchase of Russian oil, branding it as supporting the war. India has defended its economic decisions, labeling the tariffs as unjust and ensuring it will protect its economic interests.

