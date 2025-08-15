Left Menu

Remembering La Ganesan: A Life of Service and Dedication

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away in Chennai, prompting a seven-day state mourning in Nagaland. Known for his dedication and service to various states as governor and as an RSS-turned-BJP leader, Ganesan's contributions were mourned by leaders across India, including the President and Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday at a Chennai hospital, according to an official in Kohima. He was 80 years old.

The Nagaland government announced a seven-day state mourning starting Saturday, during which the National Flag will remain at half-mast and state departments will refrain from official entertainment, as per a Home Department notification. Leaders across political spectrums, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences.

Ganesan, a prominent BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, previously served as governor of Manipur and West Bengal. He collapsed at his home in July and was hospitalized, where he ultimately passed away. His tenure was marked by a commitment to public welfare and unity, earning respect from colleagues and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

