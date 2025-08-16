Trump and Putin's Alaska Summit: A Step Toward Peace or Another Stalemate?

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin announced an understanding to potentially end the Ukraine conflict after a 2.5-hour meeting in Alaska. Details are scarce, and their lack of clarity has raised concerns among European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The atypically warm meeting took place on U.S. soil, making European allies wary of potential concessions.

Putin and Trump exchanged smiles and a lengthy handshake before entering the closed-door talks surrounded by top advisers. Their interaction prompted fears of a shift in the U.S.'s approach to Ukraine, especially as leaders aim to ensure Ukraine's interests are not sidelined.

The summit, set against the backdrop of military aircraft, showcased the complex dynamics. With Trump seeking an immediate ceasefire and potential security guarantees, the meeting came under intense global scrutiny. Any perceived agreement might affect the West's longstanding policy on Ukraine's sovereignty and push stakeholders to weigh in on possible diplomatic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)