Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a high-profile meeting in Alaska, addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict but failing to reach a conclusive agreement. Despite Putin's assertion of an 'understanding,' Trump stated, "There's no deal until there's a deal," and emphasized that significant points remain unresolved.

The summit, occurring as a first U.S. visit for Putin in a decade, ended without a news conference, underscoring diplomatic tensions. Putin's participation in the meeting was seen as a strategic move to delay economic sanctions while Russia continues its battlefield operations.

Both leaders praised each other's leadership, promising future communications. Putin expressed a desire for Russia-U.S. cooperation, while Trump hinted at a possible future meeting in Moscow, highlighting ongoing diplomatic challenges and the complexity of international relations.

