Positive Dialogue: Putin and Trump Discuss Diplomatic Pathways

According to the Interfax news agency, discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were characterized by a positive atmosphere, fostering continued exploration of settlement strategies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the constructive nature of the talks, which he said reinforce joint efforts to address various diplomatic challenges.

Although Peskov did not specify the exact settlements in question, he affirmed the dialogue's potential to support ongoing mutual progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)