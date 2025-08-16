Ceasefire Talks: Trump's Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Meeting
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Russian President Putin are planning a meeting to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump emphasizes the importance of European involvement and has offered his presence in future discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 06:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed efforts for a peace meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Trump, a meeting aimed at negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine is in the works. He stressed the significance of European nations' involvement in this peace process.
Trump expressed willingness to join the meeting upon request and highlighted his recent discussions with Putin as a foundation for the talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
