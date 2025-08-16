Trump's Diplomatic Phone Marathon: Calls with Zelenskiy and NATO Leaders

In a series of strategic phone conversations, Donald Trump reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and several NATO leaders shortly after the U.S. President's summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The calls, held during Trump's return flight to Washington, involved European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, among others.

The discussions, which spanned over ninety minutes, included insights into the summit intended to brief key leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and other prominent figures from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, and Britain. The European Commission confirmed these interactions, highlighting their significance amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Though the Alaska summit concluded with Trump and Putin labeling the meeting as 'productive,' tangible outcomes, particularly regarding the stalemated war in Ukraine, remained elusive. Zelenskiy has announced a visit to Washington in the coming days as diplomatic efforts continue. Trump's campaign promise to swiftly resolve the Ukraine conflict remains unmet, drawing scrutiny from observers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)