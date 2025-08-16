Left Menu

World Leaders React to Trump-Putin Summit Amid Persisting Tensions

World leaders express concerns over the recent Trump-Putin summit, which failed to resolve Russia's war in Ukraine. They emphasize the need for continued pressure on Russia and unity among Western allies. The summit highlighted Putin's motives, prompting calls for sustained support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:57 IST
Global leaders shared their reactions to Saturday's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which yielded no resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stressed that President Putin reiterated well-known arguments to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Eide emphasized the necessity to intensify pressure on Russia to enforce accountability. He also noted the importance of heeding Ukraine's needs while counteracting Putin's attempts to divide Europe and the United States.

Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova underscored on social media that the summit's lack of progress confirmed Putin's reluctance towards peace, instead seeking Western discord. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban commented on the changing dynamics between the two major nuclear powers, suggesting a shift towards a safer global environment.

