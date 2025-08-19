Congress' United Front: Jharkhand Leaders Rally for 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Dozens of Congress members from Jharkhand, spearheaded by state leader Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, embarked on a critical journey to Bihar on Tuesday. This mission aims to join forces with Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', underscoring the movement's push for electoral reforms and transparency.

The group plans to congregate in Bihar's Nawada, where their participation will signal a growing alliance focused on revisiting electoral processes. Kamlesh emphasized their commitment to the cause, aligning with Gandhi's advocacy for voter rights in Bihar.

According to State Congress media chairperson Satish Paul Munjini, around 500 party activists from Jharkhand are expected to bolster the yatra. Key political figures, including ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Irfan Ansari, and Congress legislature leader Pradeep Yadav, will also participate, highlighting the initiative's political resonance.