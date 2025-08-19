Tej Pratap Yadav Urges Caution Amidst Political Intrigue in Bihar

In a dramatic turn of events within Bihar's political landscape, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has issued a stark warning to his younger sibling and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav. He advised vigilance against purported 'traitors' within the party ranks as the state prepares for its upcoming assembly elections.

Recently expelled from the RJD under the directive of his father, Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap took to social media to make claims about conspiracies aimed at sabotaging his political career. He highlighted an incident involving the mistreatment of a local MLA's driver during a voter advocacy march, condemning it as an assault on democracy.

Despite these challenges, Tej Pratap announced the formation of a coalition of five minor parties to contest the elections, marking his intent to remain a significant political player. His call for public engagement and social media activism further underscores the charged atmosphere in Bihar's political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)