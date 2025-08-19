Nara Lokesh Backs Radhakrishnan for Vice-Presidency
Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, met with NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan, to express support. Lokesh praised Radhakrishnan's administrative experience and leadership qualities. Radhakrishnan is the current Governor of Maharashtra and a nominee in the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9, with nominations closing on August 21.
- Country:
- India
Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, met on Tuesday with C.P. Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate. Lokesh expressed his support for Radhakrishnan, highlighting his significant administrative experience as governor of multiple states.
Lokesh emphasized Radhakrishnan's discipline, perseverance, and service-oriented leadership, which he believes will serve as an inspiration for younger generations and prove beneficial for the nation in the coming years. Radhakrishnan currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra.
Radhakrishnan is the NDA's nominee for the Vice-Presidential election set for September 9, and the deadline for filing nominations is August 21, according to an official statement.
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Waste-Free Vision by 2025
Outrage in Andhra Pradesh: Power Charge Surge Sparks Political Clash
Power Politics: Andhra Pradesh's Shockingly High Charges
Election Tensions Flare in Pulivendula as YSRCP and TDP Supporters Clash
Weaving the Future: Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Handloom Heritage