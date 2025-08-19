Left Menu

Nara Lokesh Backs Radhakrishnan for Vice-Presidency

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, met with NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan, to express support. Lokesh praised Radhakrishnan's administrative experience and leadership qualities. Radhakrishnan is the current Governor of Maharashtra and a nominee in the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9, with nominations closing on August 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:47 IST
Nara Lokesh Backs Radhakrishnan for Vice-Presidency
Nara Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, met on Tuesday with C.P. Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate. Lokesh expressed his support for Radhakrishnan, highlighting his significant administrative experience as governor of multiple states.

Lokesh emphasized Radhakrishnan's discipline, perseverance, and service-oriented leadership, which he believes will serve as an inspiration for younger generations and prove beneficial for the nation in the coming years. Radhakrishnan currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Radhakrishnan is the NDA's nominee for the Vice-Presidential election set for September 9, and the deadline for filing nominations is August 21, according to an official statement.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025