Nara Lokesh Backs Radhakrishnan for Vice-Presidency

Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, met on Tuesday with C.P. Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate. Lokesh expressed his support for Radhakrishnan, highlighting his significant administrative experience as governor of multiple states.

Lokesh emphasized Radhakrishnan's discipline, perseverance, and service-oriented leadership, which he believes will serve as an inspiration for younger generations and prove beneficial for the nation in the coming years. Radhakrishnan currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Radhakrishnan is the NDA's nominee for the Vice-Presidential election set for September 9, and the deadline for filing nominations is August 21, according to an official statement.