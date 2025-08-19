Left Menu

Medvedev Criticizes European Leaders on Trump Dynamics

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticized European leaders for failing to outmaneuver Donald Trump and questioned how Ukrainian President Zelenskiy would address territorial and security issues. Medvedev expressed skepticism over the so-called Coalition of the Willing's strategy while Trump promised security guarantees for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:28 IST
  • Russia

In a pointed critique, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused European leaders of being unable to outplay former US President Donald Trump in their political maneuverings. On social media, Medvedev derided the 'anti-Russian warmongering Coalition of the Willing,' suggesting their efforts to challenge Trump on international matters had fallen short.

Medvedev further raised doubts about how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will navigate the complex issues of territorial disputes and security assurances at home. He questioned what stance Zelenskiy would take after his military-centric public appearances.

Adding to the geopolitical tensions, Trump informed Zelenskiy that the United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine's security in any peace agreement. However, the specifics of this support remain ambiguous, leaving room for speculation and concern among international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

