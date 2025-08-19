Modi Criticizes Nehru's Indus Water Treaty in NDA Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary meeting, criticized the Indus Water Treaty signed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, claiming it offered no benefit to India and was detrimental to farmers. According to sources, Modi stated that Nehru divided the country twice, once with the Radcliffe line and again through the treaty, which allocated 80% of the river's water to Pakistan.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, present at the meeting, condemned Nehru's actions as a betrayal, highlighting that the treaty was signed without Parliament's approval. Pal emphasized the lack of trust in Nehru's government, asserting that Nehru acted alone when signing the agreement with Pakistan.

Further criticizing the historical context, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad supported Modi's remarks by noting that Nehru not only signed the treaty without cabinet discussions but also transferred Rs 80 crore to Pakistan. Asserting India's stance on international law, Modi's government has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan halts its support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)