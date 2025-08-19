Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Nehru's Indus Water Treaty in NDA Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the National Democratic Alliance meeting, criticized former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the Indus Water Treaty, calling it anti-farmer and accusing Nehru of betraying India by dividing the country. Modi also introduced NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, hinting at a focus on grassroots leadership from the OBC community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:31 IST
Modi Criticizes Nehru's Indus Water Treaty in NDA Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary meeting, criticized the Indus Water Treaty signed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, claiming it offered no benefit to India and was detrimental to farmers. According to sources, Modi stated that Nehru divided the country twice, once with the Radcliffe line and again through the treaty, which allocated 80% of the river's water to Pakistan.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, present at the meeting, condemned Nehru's actions as a betrayal, highlighting that the treaty was signed without Parliament's approval. Pal emphasized the lack of trust in Nehru's government, asserting that Nehru acted alone when signing the agreement with Pakistan.

Further criticizing the historical context, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad supported Modi's remarks by noting that Nehru not only signed the treaty without cabinet discussions but also transferred Rs 80 crore to Pakistan. Asserting India's stance on international law, Modi's government has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan halts its support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025