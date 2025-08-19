Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: B Sudershan Reddy's Nomination Sparks Political Debate

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the opposition INDIA bloc for the vice presidential election, faced allegations of bias during his tenure as Goa's Lokayukta. Despite protests from Congress and NCP, Reddy denied any partiality and quit after six months due to personal reasons.

B Sudershan Reddy, a respected 79-year-old former Supreme Court judge, was announced as the opposition INDIA bloc's candidate for the vice presidential election, opposing NDA's C P Radhakrishnan. Controversy surrounds him from his appointment as Goa's first Lokayukta.

Appointed in 2013, Reddy faced strong opposition from Congress and NCP leaders, who accused him of being a 'yes man' to then Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Despite objections, he was sworn in by Goa's governor B V Wanchoo as opposition MLAs boycotted the ceremony.

Reddy, dismissing these allegations, resigned from the Lokayukta post within six months, citing personal reasons. He maintained that he had no connections in Goa, with Parrikar too unaware of his presence until media coverage. Reddy's political journey is under intense scrutiny amid these events.

