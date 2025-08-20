Left Menu

Controversial Bills Challenge Democracy and Federalism in India

The Left parties have criticized new bills allowing the removal of prime ministers or chief ministers arrested on severe criminal charges as threats to democracy and federalism. These bills, seen as tools for political manipulation, have sparked promises of strong opposition from democratic forces.

Updated: 20-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:38 IST
In a significant political move, various Left parties have denounced the introduction of new bills that permit the removal of the prime minister or chief ministers upon severe criminal charges. This legislative proposal is being perceived as a direct challenge to India's democratic processes and federal structure.

The three bills, to be tabled in Parliament, aim to remove certain top officials if arrested for 30 consecutive days. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby condemned the initiative, labeling it a 'neo-fascist' effort by the Modi government. He urged all democratic entities to counteract what he calls a 'draconian' political maneuver.

Critics, including CPI(M) MP John Brittas, argue that these bills disguise attempts to destabilize opposition-led states under the guise of governance improvement. As the bills gain scrutiny, opponents warn of their potential misuse to target political adversaries, threatening the fabric of Indian democracy and federalism.

