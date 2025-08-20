Controversial Bills Challenge Democracy and Federalism in India

In a significant political move, various Left parties have denounced the introduction of new bills that permit the removal of the prime minister or chief ministers upon severe criminal charges. This legislative proposal is being perceived as a direct challenge to India's democratic processes and federal structure.

The three bills, to be tabled in Parliament, aim to remove certain top officials if arrested for 30 consecutive days. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby condemned the initiative, labeling it a 'neo-fascist' effort by the Modi government. He urged all democratic entities to counteract what he calls a 'draconian' political maneuver.

Critics, including CPI(M) MP John Brittas, argue that these bills disguise attempts to destabilize opposition-led states under the guise of governance improvement. As the bills gain scrutiny, opponents warn of their potential misuse to target political adversaries, threatening the fabric of Indian democracy and federalism.

