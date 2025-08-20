Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs: A Strategic Maneuver to End Russo-Ukrainian Conflict?

President Donald Trump has imposed substantial tariffs on India, aiming to pressurize them into helping end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The 50% tariffs, effective August 27, include a levy on Russian oil purchases. The move has sparked a diplomatic row, with India deeming the tariffs unfair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:00 IST
Trump's Tariffs: A Strategic Maneuver to End Russo-Ukrainian Conflict?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has slapped heavy sanctions on India, hoping it will expedite the cessation of the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announced tariffs are set at a significant 50%, targeting primarily India's Russian oil transactions and effective on August 27.

Speaking during a press briefing, Leavitt underscored Trump's intent to exert 'tremendous public pressure' to hasten the conclusion of the nearly four-year-old conflict. 'The President is unequivocal about his desire to see this war end,' she reiterated to the press.

The conflict commenced with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously accused India of capitalizing on cheap Russian oil, reselling it, an allegation New Delhi rebuffs as 'unjustified and unreasonable.' India maintains it will prioritize national interests and economic security in this geopolitical shake-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025