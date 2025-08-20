Trump's Tariffs: A Strategic Maneuver to End Russo-Ukrainian Conflict?

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has slapped heavy sanctions on India, hoping it will expedite the cessation of the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announced tariffs are set at a significant 50%, targeting primarily India's Russian oil transactions and effective on August 27.

Speaking during a press briefing, Leavitt underscored Trump's intent to exert 'tremendous public pressure' to hasten the conclusion of the nearly four-year-old conflict. 'The President is unequivocal about his desire to see this war end,' she reiterated to the press.

The conflict commenced with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously accused India of capitalizing on cheap Russian oil, reselling it, an allegation New Delhi rebuffs as 'unjustified and unreasonable.' India maintains it will prioritize national interests and economic security in this geopolitical shake-up.

