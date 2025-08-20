Radhakrishnan Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Race
C P Radhakrishnan, NDA's vice-presidential candidate, filed his nomination papers with top BJP leaders in attendance. Backed by the ruling NDA coalition, his election is deemed certain. Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member, is recognized for his political experience and Tamil Nadu roots.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan submitted his nomination for the vice presidential election, witnessed by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Radhakrishnan, escorted by senior NDA leaders, presented four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, the election's returning officer. The papers were proposed by influential leaders including Modi and Singh.
Believed to have strong support from the NDA and other political parties, Radhakrishnan, with a robust political career, stands as a strong contender for the vice presidency, bringing significant experience and respect from across party lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Meeting: Modi's Strategic Push Ahead of VP Polls
NDA Felicitates Modi for Bold Response to Terror Attack
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi-Trump 'Friendship': A Costly Affair for India
NDA Felicitates PM Modi Amid Parliamentary Standstill
PM Modi praises Amit Shah at NDA meeting, notes he is now the longest serving Union Home Minister.