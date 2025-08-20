Radhakrishnan Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Race

On Wednesday, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan submitted his nomination for the vice presidential election, witnessed by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Radhakrishnan, escorted by senior NDA leaders, presented four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, the election's returning officer. The papers were proposed by influential leaders including Modi and Singh.

Believed to have strong support from the NDA and other political parties, Radhakrishnan, with a robust political career, stands as a strong contender for the vice presidency, bringing significant experience and respect from across party lines.

