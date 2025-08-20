Left Menu

Radhakrishnan Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Race

C P Radhakrishnan, NDA's vice-presidential candidate, filed his nomination papers with top BJP leaders in attendance. Backed by the ruling NDA coalition, his election is deemed certain. Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member, is recognized for his political experience and Tamil Nadu roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:05 IST
Radhakrishnan Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan submitted his nomination for the vice presidential election, witnessed by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Radhakrishnan, escorted by senior NDA leaders, presented four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, the election's returning officer. The papers were proposed by influential leaders including Modi and Singh.

Believed to have strong support from the NDA and other political parties, Radhakrishnan, with a robust political career, stands as a strong contender for the vice presidency, bringing significant experience and respect from across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025