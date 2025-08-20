Historic Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion: New Faces Mark Political Shift

In a historic development, three first-time BJP MLAs took the oath as ministers in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet, expanding it to 14 members, the largest in the state's history. The ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan, was presided over by Governor Ramen Deka.

The new inductees, Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, and Gajendra Yadav, have been allotted key portfolios including education, technical development, and tourism. This expansion not only amplifies the cabinet's strength but also aims to enhance regional and caste representation across the state as a strategic maneuver by the BJP.

Political analysts interpret this move as a step towards consolidating the BJP's social and political influence in the region, post its decisive win in the 2023 assembly polls, securing 54 out of 90 seats while outnumbering the Congress, which secured just 35 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)