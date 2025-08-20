Left Menu

Assassination Attempt on Delhi's CM: A Shocking Incident Unfolds

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public event, allegedly as part of a planned conspiracy. The assailant, detained by police, had planned the attack in advance, as revealed by CCTV footage. The incident has sparked political condemnation and a review of Gupta's security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:32 IST
In a harrowing incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' event, in what is being described as a meticulously planned assassination attempt. The attack transpired at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office reported, highlighting it as part of a conspiracy to eliminate her.

Police detained 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat, who is accused of the assault. Senior police officers revealed that the attacker had prepared extensively, as evidenced by CCTV footage from Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence that showed him conducting reconnaissance a day prior to the event.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures across the spectrum. Security for Chief Minister Gupta, who currently has 'Z' category protection, is under review following the attack. The police, in conjunction with the Ministry of Home Affairs, are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

