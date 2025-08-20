Mamata Banerjee Condemns 'Super-Emergency' Constitutional Amendment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vocally criticized the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposed by the Centre. She characterized it as a dangerous move exceeding the severity of a super-Emergency, warning that it poses a serious threat to democracy in India.

Banerjee's condemnation came as the government planned to introduce three constitutional amendment bills aiming to facilitate the removal of key political figures, including the prime minister, on serious criminal charges.

Voicing her disapproval on social media, Banerjee described the proposal as a strike against democratic values and the independence of the judiciary, insisting that such a measure must be opposed to preserve India's federal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)