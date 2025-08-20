Left Menu

Controversial Bills Stir Fear Among Opposition Leaders

Sanjay Raut criticizes new bills introduced by Union Minister Amit Shah, which seek to remove imprisoned government leaders, labeling them as a tool to intimidate opposition parties. Raut claims the laws promote dictatorship by threatening non-BJP governments and questions the ruling party's commitment to political morality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:13 IST
In a provocative statement on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the government of using new legislation to intimidate opposition-led states. These bills, which allow for the removal of a prime minister or minister imprisoned on criminal charges, have sparked controversy and fear among non-BJP governments.

Talking to the press, Raut jested about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's predicament, implying that under such laws, certain ministers might face incarceration frequently. The crux of Raut's argument is that these laws aim to coerce opposition parties into aligning with the BJP to avoid the threat of arrests.

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced the contentious bills, drawing backlash from opposition leaders. According to the proposed legislation, a leader imprisoned for 30 days consecutively would face removal from office, a move that Raut argues undermines political morality and leans towards authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

