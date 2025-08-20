Goa's Political Reshuffle: Aleixo Sequeira Steps Down

Aleixo Sequeira, a prominent figure in Goa's political landscape, resigned from his ministerial position citing personal reasons. The 68-year-old, who served as the Minister for Environment among other portfolios, handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sequeira joined the Sawant-led cabinet in November 2023, replacing Nilesh Cabral. His resignation marks the end of a brief but significant tenure, where he reportedly enjoyed full support from the chief minister. Sequeira's political career spans decades, with initial roots in the Youth Congress.

He had shifted allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2022 and has held various esteemed positions, including deputy Speaker and a minister under CM Digambar Kamat. His journey reflects a dynamic political trajectory marked by resilience and adaptability.

