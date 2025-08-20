Goa's Political Reshuffle: Aleixo Sequeira Steps Down
Aleixo Sequeira, Goa's Minister for Environment and other portfolios, has resigned for personal reasons. Serving in Pramod Sawant's cabinet since November 2023, Sequeira previously served as deputy Speaker and a minister with a long political career starting with the Youth Congress.
- Country:
- India
Aleixo Sequeira, a prominent figure in Goa's political landscape, resigned from his ministerial position citing personal reasons. The 68-year-old, who served as the Minister for Environment among other portfolios, handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Sequeira joined the Sawant-led cabinet in November 2023, replacing Nilesh Cabral. His resignation marks the end of a brief but significant tenure, where he reportedly enjoyed full support from the chief minister. Sequeira's political career spans decades, with initial roots in the Youth Congress.
He had shifted allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2022 and has held various esteemed positions, including deputy Speaker and a minister under CM Digambar Kamat. His journey reflects a dynamic political trajectory marked by resilience and adaptability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar cabinet gives nod to domicile policy in teachers' recruitment, about 85 per cent of seats to be reserved for state's residents.
Rahul must behave, respect constitutional values: BJP to Congress leader on SC's rebuke
Firing at Shiv Sena leader in police station: HC denies bail to ex-BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad
Lebanon's cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah's arms after US pressure
Bihar cabinet nod for domicile policy in recruitment of school teachers