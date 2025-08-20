Left Menu

Israel's Military Gears Up for Major Gaza Operation

Israel is preparing to call up tens of thousands of reservists for a significant military operation in Gaza City. This move comes amid intense fighting with Hamas and increasing international pressure for a ceasefire due to humanitarian concerns. The operation targets Hamas activities and aims to rescue hostages.

Israel's military is set to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists as it plans a major offensive in Gaza City, officials confirmed on Wednesday. This expansive military operation comes in response to ongoing hostilities with Hamas, which erupted following attacks on Israeli soil earlier this month.

The decision to call up 60,000 reservists and extend the service of 20,000 others carries significant economic and political implications for Israel, a country with a population under 10 million. Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the strategic plans, pending the final nod from the military chief of staff in the coming days.

This intensified military action targets Hamas strongholds and their intricate tunnel networks within Gaza City. It has sparked international scrutiny and warnings from global leaders about potential escalation of the humanitarian crisis, affecting Gaza's displaced population. Recent mediation attempts for a ceasefire face stumbling blocks as Prime Minister Netanyahu maintains a strict stance against partial agreements with Hamas.

