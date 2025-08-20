Contentious Bills Ignite Political Storm in India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Modi government has faced fierce backlash after introducing three bills that propose the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious charges. The move, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been described by him as an effort to restore moral integrity in politics amid public discontent.

The opposition, however, has staunchly opposed the bills, labeling them an alarming tilt towards dictatorship. Critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have vehemently challenged the government's motives, suggesting that the bills represent a grave threat to the democratic framework of the nation, undermining parliamentary debate and federalism.

As the bills await further scrutiny by a joint committee of Parliament, the political landscape remains charged. With regional and national leaders taking to public platforms to express dissent, the clash over the proposed legislation has brought to the forefront intense debates about governance, legal authority, and the future of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)