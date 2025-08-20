Political Leaders Connect Over Health Concerns

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday to express concern about his health following Patnaik's recent hospitalization.

Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare on Sunday evening due to dehydration, prompting the call from Kharge, according to a statement by AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Hospital sources reported that Patnaik's health condition has stabilized. The BJD leader has invited party supporters to meet him at his residence post-discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)