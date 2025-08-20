UP Election Controversy: A Minor’s Misstep Sparks Repoll

In a recent development, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh clarified concerns raised by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav regarding alleged electoral malpractice. Yadav shared a video purportedly showcasing illegal voting activities, claiming it reflected serious misconduct by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video in question showed a minor repeatedly entering a polling station at Khiriya Pamaran Primary School in Aliganj assembly segment. Officials revealed the boy was assisting elderly and infirm voters, though footage was edited to suggest he was voting multiple times. This incident, reported during the 2024 general elections, prompted immediate investigation and intervention.

The Uttar Pradesh CEO confirmed rule violations were identified and swift corrective measures were taken. An FIR was lodged, poll personnel were suspended, and repolling was ordered, ensuring transparency and accountability. Notably, this was the only reported case of its kind in the state's 2024 election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)