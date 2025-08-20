UP Election Controversy: A Minor’s Misstep Sparks Repoll
The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer clarified a video, shared by Akhilesh Yadav, showing alleged electoral malpractice. It depicted a minor repeatedly entering a polling station under the guise of assisting voters. The incident, which led to repolling and action against officials, was an isolated case in the 2024 elections.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh clarified concerns raised by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav regarding alleged electoral malpractice. Yadav shared a video purportedly showcasing illegal voting activities, claiming it reflected serious misconduct by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The video in question showed a minor repeatedly entering a polling station at Khiriya Pamaran Primary School in Aliganj assembly segment. Officials revealed the boy was assisting elderly and infirm voters, though footage was edited to suggest he was voting multiple times. This incident, reported during the 2024 general elections, prompted immediate investigation and intervention.
The Uttar Pradesh CEO confirmed rule violations were identified and swift corrective measures were taken. An FIR was lodged, poll personnel were suspended, and repolling was ordered, ensuring transparency and accountability. Notably, this was the only reported case of its kind in the state's 2024 election cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Over Judiciary Impartiality: Former BJP Spokesperson's Judicial Nomination Sparks Controversy
If you attack Bengali language and Bengal's people, I will expose BJP before the world: Mamata Banerjee at Jhargram rally.
Mamata Banerjee Defends Bengali Identity Against BJP Allegations
Clashes Erupt at BJP's Kanya Suraksha Yatra in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Alleged Voter List Purge