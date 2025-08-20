Left Menu

UP Election Controversy: A Minor’s Misstep Sparks Repoll

The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer clarified a video, shared by Akhilesh Yadav, showing alleged electoral malpractice. It depicted a minor repeatedly entering a polling station under the guise of assisting voters. The incident, which led to repolling and action against officials, was an isolated case in the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:09 IST
UP Election Controversy: A Minor’s Misstep Sparks Repoll
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh clarified concerns raised by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav regarding alleged electoral malpractice. Yadav shared a video purportedly showcasing illegal voting activities, claiming it reflected serious misconduct by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video in question showed a minor repeatedly entering a polling station at Khiriya Pamaran Primary School in Aliganj assembly segment. Officials revealed the boy was assisting elderly and infirm voters, though footage was edited to suggest he was voting multiple times. This incident, reported during the 2024 general elections, prompted immediate investigation and intervention.

The Uttar Pradesh CEO confirmed rule violations were identified and swift corrective measures were taken. An FIR was lodged, poll personnel were suspended, and repolling was ordered, ensuring transparency and accountability. Notably, this was the only reported case of its kind in the state's 2024 election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025