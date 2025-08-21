Raj Thackeray's Strategic Move Sparks Political Rumors

In a move that has set off rampant speculation across political circles, Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. The meeting follows the electoral defeat of a joint panel from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS in the recent BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections.

The poll ended in disappointment for the two parties, as their joint panel failed to secure any seats, marking a significant political setback. Fadnavis had criticized the parties for leveraging the 'Thackeray brand' in what he called a politicized poll contest.

In the aftermath of this defeat, discussions regarding a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS for future local body elections are reportedly underway, heightening the political drama in the state.