Nikki Haley Champions US-India Relations as Strategic Priority

Republican leader Nikki Haley has called for a reversal of the declining ties between the US and India, advocating for New Delhi to be recognized as a 'prized free and democratic partner.'

In an opinion piece for Newsweek, she criticized President Trump's 50% tariff imposition on Indian goods, a move that strained bilateral relations.

Haley argued that improving US-India relations is crucial for countering China's influence in Asia and strengthening global security, stressing India's potential in US strategic goals and supply chain realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)