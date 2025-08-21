Left Menu

Nikki Haley Champions US-India Relations as Strategic Priority

Nikki Haley emphasizes the need for the US to improve relations with India, highlighting its significance as a democratic partner amidst rising tensions. She critiques the Trump administration's tariffs and underscores the importance of India in counterbalancing China and enhancing global security and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:27 IST
Nikki Haley

Republican leader Nikki Haley has called for a reversal of the declining ties between the US and India, advocating for New Delhi to be recognized as a 'prized free and democratic partner.'

In an opinion piece for Newsweek, she criticized President Trump's 50% tariff imposition on Indian goods, a move that strained bilateral relations.

Haley argued that improving US-India relations is crucial for countering China's influence in Asia and strengthening global security, stressing India's potential in US strategic goals and supply chain realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

