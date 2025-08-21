Nikki Haley Champions US-India Relations as Strategic Priority
Nikki Haley emphasizes the need for the US to improve relations with India, highlighting its significance as a democratic partner amidst rising tensions. She critiques the Trump administration's tariffs and underscores the importance of India in counterbalancing China and enhancing global security and supply chains.
Republican leader Nikki Haley has called for a reversal of the declining ties between the US and India, advocating for New Delhi to be recognized as a 'prized free and democratic partner.'
In an opinion piece for Newsweek, she criticized President Trump's 50% tariff imposition on Indian goods, a move that strained bilateral relations.
Haley argued that improving US-India relations is crucial for countering China's influence in Asia and strengthening global security, stressing India's potential in US strategic goals and supply chain realignment.
