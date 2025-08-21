Heightened Security for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Attack

The Union government has stepped up security measures for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, providing her with a 'Z' category VIP security cover. This enhancement comes in the wake of an attack on her, according to official sources on Thursday.

Gupta and her official residence are now being safeguarded by the VIP Security Group of the paramilitary force. This elite group is also responsible for the protection of prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and members of the Gandhi family from the Congress party.

Following directives from the Union home ministry, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has assumed charge of the Delhi CM's security. A team of 22-25 armed commandos will be on duty around the clock. Gupta's office has described the attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Civil Lines camp office as a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her."

