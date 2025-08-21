Left Menu

Heightened Security for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been provided 'Z' category VIP security following an attack. The Central Reserve Police Force, directed by the Union home ministry, will secure her and her residence. Gupta claims the assault was a conspiracy to assassinate her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST
Heightened Security for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Attack
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has stepped up security measures for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, providing her with a 'Z' category VIP security cover. This enhancement comes in the wake of an attack on her, according to official sources on Thursday.

Gupta and her official residence are now being safeguarded by the VIP Security Group of the paramilitary force. This elite group is also responsible for the protection of prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and members of the Gandhi family from the Congress party.

Following directives from the Union home ministry, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has assumed charge of the Delhi CM's security. A team of 22-25 armed commandos will be on duty around the clock. Gupta's office has described the attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Civil Lines camp office as a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025