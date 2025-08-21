Political Dynamics Unfold in Maharashtra: Thackeray and Fadnavis Meeting Sparks Speculation
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dismissed political implications of a meeting between MNS head Raj Thackeray and CM Fadnavis, citing state tradition. The meeting followed a setback for Thackeray's alliances in recent polls, fueling talk of future cooperation amid ongoing Marathi identity debates.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar minimized the political significance of a recent meeting between MNS President Raj Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasizing the importance of communication in state traditions.
During a media interaction in Wardha, Pawar remarked that leaders frequently meet regardless of their power status, reaffirming that such interactions are customary in the state. This gathering, he suggested, should not be seen through a political lens.
The meeting, which came on the heels of an electoral defeat for the Thackeray alliance, has stirred speculation about potential alliances, especially concerning upcoming local body elections and debates on Marathi identity versus Hindi language presence.
