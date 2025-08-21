Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Kalyan Singh, Emphasizes BJP's Legacy

During the Hindu Gaurav Diwas, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath honored Kalyan Singh, calling him a pillar of nationalism and public service. Highlighting Singh's contributions to governance, Adityanath emphasized the BJP's dedication to development, while criticizing the opposition for societal division and undermining democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:59 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Kalyan Singh, Emphasizes BJP's Legacy
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/X@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Hindu Gaurav Diwas on Thursday, marking the fourth anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh's passing. In a revered tribute, he portrayed Singh as a figure emblematic of Indian culture, nationalism, and unwavering commitment to public service. Adityanath stressed that Kalyan Singh's early life, influenced by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh values, laid the groundwork for his impactful political career.

Reflecting on Singh's tenure as Health Minister in 1977 and later as Chief Minister, Adityanath highlighted the transformative reforms and good governance he instilled amidst lawlessness in 1990. Kalyan Singh's pivotal decision to resign for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and his acceptance of responsibility during the Ayodhya demolition, underscored his dedication to preserving cultural heritage alongside state development.

Asserting the legacy Singh left behind, Adityanath remarked on the current advancements and governance in Uttar Pradesh as a continuation of his contributions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Critically, he targeted the opposition, accusing them of societal division, ignoring Hindu and marginalized communities during unrest, and undermining democratic entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025