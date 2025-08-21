Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Kalyan Singh, Emphasizes BJP's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Hindu Gaurav Diwas on Thursday, marking the fourth anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh's passing. In a revered tribute, he portrayed Singh as a figure emblematic of Indian culture, nationalism, and unwavering commitment to public service. Adityanath stressed that Kalyan Singh's early life, influenced by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh values, laid the groundwork for his impactful political career.

Reflecting on Singh's tenure as Health Minister in 1977 and later as Chief Minister, Adityanath highlighted the transformative reforms and good governance he instilled amidst lawlessness in 1990. Kalyan Singh's pivotal decision to resign for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and his acceptance of responsibility during the Ayodhya demolition, underscored his dedication to preserving cultural heritage alongside state development.

Asserting the legacy Singh left behind, Adityanath remarked on the current advancements and governance in Uttar Pradesh as a continuation of his contributions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Critically, he targeted the opposition, accusing them of societal division, ignoring Hindu and marginalized communities during unrest, and undermining democratic entities.

