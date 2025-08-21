Global Diplomacy: Macron and Modi's Strategic Dialogue

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated a call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on securing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

This engagement follows Macron's collaboration with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy concerning discussions held alongside US President Donald Trump.

Highlighting mutual interests, Macron and Modi reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France, covering trade, defense, technology, and anticipating significant diplomatic events in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)