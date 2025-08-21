Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: Macron and Modi's Strategic Dialogue

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed peaceful resolutions for Ukraine and Gaza conflicts. The leaders emphasized strengthening the India-France strategic partnership and highlighted bilateral cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. Macron underscored the strategic partnership's importance for sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated a call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on securing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

This engagement follows Macron's collaboration with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy concerning discussions held alongside US President Donald Trump.

Highlighting mutual interests, Macron and Modi reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France, covering trade, defense, technology, and anticipating significant diplomatic events in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

