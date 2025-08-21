Left Menu

Call for Enhanced Security for Rahul Gandhi

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase the security detail for Rahul Gandhi. Rai emphasizes that Gandhi's security is crucial due to past violence against his family and his active public engagement, citing recent attacks on politicians.

Concerns over the safety of prominent political figures have arisen once again as Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for heightened security measures for Rahul Gandhi. This plea stems from the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In a detailed letter addressed to Shah, Rai stressed the importance of balancing public accessibility with the safety of public representatives. He asserted that Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, requires the utmost level of personal protection given his significant role and popularity in Indian politics.

Rai highlighted Gandhi's active engagement with the public through initiatives like the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the ongoing Jan Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The call for enhanced security aligns with past incidents of violence against Gandhi's family, underscoring the urgency of the matter. This demand coincides with the arrest of a suspect linked to the attack on Chief Minister Gupta.

