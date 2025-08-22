Left Menu

Allegations of Abduction Surround Imran Khan's Family

Imran Khan’s nephew, Shahrez Khan, was allegedly abducted from his Lahore home by unidentified men. The PTI, Khan's political party, claims no charges are reported against Shahrez, who has no political ties. This event arises amid ongoing tensions between the PTI and Pakistan's military establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:28 IST
Allegations of Abduction Surround Imran Khan's Family
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has raised serious allegations concerning the abduction of Shahrez Khan, the nephew of the country's former prime minister, Imran Khan. According to PTI lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar, Shahrez was taken by unidentified individuals in plain clothes from his residence in Lahore.

This incident has drawn attention due to the family's history with the military establishment. Aleema Khan, Imran's sister and Shahrez's mother, has been vocal against military influences, accusing the powers-that-be of overreach. Her son, in the wake of these tensions, has reportedly faced unregistered allegations and unexplained violence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, condemned the act as 'despicable' and demanded immediate release. Meanwhile, the political turmoil continues with Imran Khan's ongoing legal battles, including a granted bail in cases related to the May 9 unrest following his previous arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

