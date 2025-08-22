Chaos Erupts at Delhi CM's Public Appearance
A man raised slogans during Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's event in Gandhi Nagar, leading to his detention by security personnel. This incident occurred two days after Gupta faced an alleged attack at her residence. It marked her first public outing since the attack.
A man was detained on Friday after he disrupted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's program by raising slogans in Gandhi Nagar, according to police reports.
The individual was promptly removed from the premises by security staff, maintaining order at the event.
This disruption follows an alleged attack on Gupta by a 41-year-old man at her residence during a 'Jan Sunwai' program on Wednesday, marking her first public appearance since the incident.
