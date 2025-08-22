Chaos Erupts at Delhi CM's Public Appearance

A man was detained on Friday after he disrupted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's program by raising slogans in Gandhi Nagar, according to police reports.

The individual was promptly removed from the premises by security staff, maintaining order at the event.

This disruption follows an alleged attack on Gupta by a 41-year-old man at her residence during a 'Jan Sunwai' program on Wednesday, marking her first public appearance since the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)