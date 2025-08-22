Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Congress MP Sreekantan's Remarks on Allegations Spark Criticism

Congress MP V K Sreekantan faced backlash after comments on women who accused party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of misbehavior. Allegations from multiple women led to Mamkootathil resigning as Youth Congress president. Sreekantan later retracted his remarks, attributing media misinterpretation.

Updated: 22-08-2025 13:51 IST
Congress MP V K Sreekantan's recent comments regarding women who accused party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of misconduct have drawn significant backlash. The remarks, perceived as scrutinizing the accusers' backgrounds, triggered criticism from within and outside the Congress.

Sreekantan alleged that his words were misrepresented by the media, although he later retracted his statement. The controversy arose after Mamkootathil resigned as Youth Congress president amid allegations from actress Rini Ann George and other women, alleging inappropriate behavior.

Critics, including State General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Congress's Shanimol Usman, condemned Sreekantan's comments as inappropriate and insensitive. Despite withdrawing his remarks, Sreekantan maintained he only suggested legal action for prolonged harassment cases.

